A Survation poll for the Jewish Chronicle has found that 38.5% of Jews living in Britain would “seriously consider” emigrating if Jeremy Corbyn became Prime Minister. Amongst women that figure rises to over 44%.

The Jewish population of the UK stands at almost 300,000, meaning that if the UK were to elect a Labour government, 115,000 British Jews would seriously consider starting a fresh life outside of Britain.

This is truly unprecedented in modern British history.