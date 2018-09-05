PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?


Oral Questions to the Prime Minister

Q1 Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 5 September.
Q2 Brendan O’Hara (Argyll and Bute)
Q3 Chris Law (Dundee West)
Q4 Maggie Throup (Erewash)
Q5 Dr Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton)
Q6 Mr Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall)
Q7 Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch)
Q8 John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)
Q9 Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower)
Q10 Mohammad Yasin (Bedford)
Q11 Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)
Q12 Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East)
Q13 Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood)
Q14 Chris Ruane (Vale of Clwyd)
Q15 Eddie Hughes (Walsall North)

Comments in the comments…

Tags:
September 5, 2018 at 11:25 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
PAISLEY PYJAMA SELFIE SHAME PAISLEY PYJAMA SELFIE SHAME
BROTHERS IN ARMS BROTHERS IN ARMS
Exploitation: I Was Used As Gay Bait Exploitation: I Was Used As Gay Bait
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box
SNP Plot to Ruin England Match SNP Plot to Ruin England Match
Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle
F*ck PMQs F*ck PMQs
Hands Rinses Bercow Hands Rinses Bercow
Tories Make Sick Labour MP Vote in Wheelchair Tories Make Sick Labour MP Vote in Wheelchair
Saj: Time to Review Scheduling of Cannabis Saj: Time to Review Scheduling of Cannabis
Sally Bercow: We’re Not Packing Bags Yet Sally Bercow: We’re Not Packing Bags Yet
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
Bercow “Stupid Woman” Complaint Rejected Bercow “Stupid Woman” Complaint Rejected