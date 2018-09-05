The Green Party’s leadership election results were announced yesterday, and to no one’s surprise the joint ticket that already comprised ‘co-leader’ Jonathan Bartley won, with London Assembly member Sian Berry being swapped in to replace Caroline Lucas.

Bartley, according to Green Party press office is “paid the London Living Wage”, which is £19,890 per annum, whilst his ‘co-leader’ Sian is not paid anything at all for doing the same job. Either they’re not genuinely co-leaders, or the Greens have the biggest gender pay gap in all of politics…

Sian says that “co-leadership really does embody the values of the Green Party.” Values like paying men and women different wages for the same job? Or is Bartley really the leader and Sian’s role is merely to be the Green Party’s fig-leaf?