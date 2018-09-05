Corbyn: We Condemn The Police

“We condemn… we condemn the police and security services… commend the police and security services.”
Looks like a lifetime of saying the former made it harder to say the latter…
Evan Davis reflects…
“I’m in a good mood, I have music playing and I just found myself doing the Theresa May dance. I can’t help but feel this has been her best week since the election. In dancing, she’s found a metaphor for her premiership… doing her awkward best in an impossible situation.”