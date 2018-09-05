BBC Unplugs Cable

The Lib Dems weren’t too impressed today when the BBC‘s new Politics Live show unexpectedly cut away from PMQs just before Vince Cable took to his feet to ask a question about EU nationals. A Lib Dem spokesman labelled it “bad form from the Beeb” and added that they “never thought we’d lead the bring back Brillo campaign“.

Before Lord Adonis gets too excited about supposed BBC Brexit bias, Guido understands that the BBC is trialling a new policy of cutting off PMQs after 45 minutes to give more time for analysis back in the studio.

Andrew Neil will be back from the south of France later this month to do a few Thursday shows before returning to his usual Wednesday slot in October. Guido readers will be relieved to learn that they won’t have to rely on the Lib Dems’ campaigning skills to see Brillo back on air…

Evan Davis reflects…

“I’m in a good mood, I have music playing and I just found myself doing the Theresa May dance. I can’t help but feel this has been her best week since the election. In dancing, she’s found a metaphor for her premiership… doing her awkward best in an impossible situation.”

