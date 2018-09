Theresa May’s summer charm offensive appears to have backfired as Tory members surveyed by Conservative Home view the proposal in a worse light than they did last month. 27% said Chequers was a good deal last month. This month that’s crashed down to 23%. Those who say it represents a bad deal rose from 68% to 69%.

Despite a national tour and letters being sent to all members, the Prime Minister’s plan is less supported now than it was before…