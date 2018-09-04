The Absolute Boyfriend

Liz Truss: “I do think MPs like Jess who do believe in those values need to stand up against Jeremy Corbyn and dump him.”
Jess Phillips: “You’re making him sound like my boyfriend…”
lolz
Liz Truss: “I do think MPs like Jess who do believe in those values need to stand up against Jeremy Corbyn and dump him.”
Jess Phillips: “You’re making him sound like my boyfriend…”
lolz
Evan Davis reflects…
“I’m in a good mood, I have music playing and I just found myself doing the Theresa May dance. I can’t help but feel this has been her best week since the election. In dancing, she’s found a metaphor for her premiership… doing her awkward best in an impossible situation.”