Steven Woolfe MEP Re-Joins the Tories

Former almost UKIP leadership candidate Steven Woolfe MEP has applied to join the Tories. After they let Amjad Bashir defect in 2015, it would be very odd to refuse Woolfe membership…

He has become President of the ‘Blue Wave‘ movement of Brexit supporters joining Theresa May’s party. Woolfe is one of the more sensible ex-kippers, who left that party in 2016 after an infamous altercation, to sit in the EU Parliament as an independent. It will be interesting to see how welcoming CCHQ are to the former Tory councillor for Colwyn Bay….

September 4, 2018 at 4:44 pm



