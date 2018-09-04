Selmayr Slammed For Scandalous EU Power Grab


The EU has concluded its internal probe into the scandal-ridden appointment of Jean-Claude Juncker’s poisonous sidekick Martin Selmayr to the most senior position in the European Commission. The European Ombudsman found no fewer than four serious breaches of protocol and branded the Commission guilty of “not following the relevant rules correctly either in letter or in spirit”So much for the supposed infallability of EU rules…

The probe slammed the Commission’s responses to its inquiries as “defensive, evasive and at times combative”, while saying it was “extraordinary” that not a single EU Commissioner had raised concerns at the time. EU transparency and accountability at its finest…

So what action is the EU taking against the man at the heart of the scandal, described by colleagues as the “monster” of the Berlaymont? Nothing.

The Ombusdman concluded that her “investigation did not concern any assessment of Mr Selmayr, who she understands is both a competent EU official and committed to the European Union”. As usual, the EU shows it’s quite happy to turn a blind eye to corruption and backroom power-grabs as long as you’re “committed to the European Union.” And this is the organisation that Remainers are fighting tooth and nail to keep us part of…

Quote of the Day

Justine Greening makes it clear that remainers want to chuck Chequers too…

“The Chequers deal is now more unpopular with the British people than the poll tax was. ‘The PM cannot waste the next two months shuttling around Europe pretending nothing has changed, trying to land a deal no-one wants.”

