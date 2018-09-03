What’s Going On This Week?

Guy News tells you in just a minute what’s coming up in Parliament this week.

Monday: Brexit Select Committee MPs meet Barnier in Brussels. Sajid Javid makes a speech about online child abuse. Daily Politics sucessor Politics Live launches: BBC2 at 12:15.

Tuesday: Commons and Lords return from summer recess. Mark Carney giving evidence to the Treasury Committee. Jeremy Hunt’s first Foreign Office questions. Green Party leadership election result. Labour NEC meeting, voting on whether the party adopt the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. ERG meet to agree how to kill off PM’s chequers proposal.

Wednesday: 12:00 PMQs. Olly Robbins giving evidence to the European Scrutiny Committee. PLP meeting.

Thursday: Westminster Dog of the Year show.

Friday: Vince Cable is giving a speech.



Labour NEC election results are also expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday…