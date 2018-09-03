Pete Willsman Elected to Labour NEC

The Labour NEC election results are in and all nine Corbynista candidates have been elected, including Pete Willsman who even Momentum, Owen Jones, Ash Sarkar, and Matt Zarb-Cousin withdrew support for over his rant about the anti-Semitism crisis being faked by Jewish Trump supporters. Willsman has been accused of behaving inappropriately towards young female activists.

The nine candidates elected include Momentum Chair Jon Lansman, who reportedly voted for Pete Willsman despite hearing his rant.

The Labour membership is now more in the pocket of the likes of Chris Williamson than Owen Jones…

Oh, and Eddie Izzard loses, again.