Sacks: Corbyn Danger

Former Chief Rabbi @rabbisacks says @jeremycorbyn “is as great a danger as Enoch Powell was then” #marr pic.twitter.com/9S8z5embkJ
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) September 2, 2018
Shimon Samuels writes…
“We, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, consider you, Mr. Corbyn, a global danger! It is time for your resignation, so that you may then freely rant and rave in a vacuum against Jews/Zionists and for any other conspiracy theory. Only then, can the Labour Party be cleansed to serve, once again responsibly, as Her Majesty’s Opposition.”