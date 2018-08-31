Sky News: Labour Shit

Slip of the tongue on Sky News this morning as the phrase “Labour leadership” came out as “Labour shit”. Freudian slip?
The Labour Party’s former Head of Press & Broadcasting, Jo Green, on Corbyn’s media policy…
“I find elements of these media reforms rather sinister. And I don’t believe for a second that they are motivated by a belief that a future government should be held to greater journalistic scrutiny.”