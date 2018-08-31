More Evidence of Thatcher’s Efforts To Free Mandela

A co-conspirator has got in touch with Guido to remind readers that there is plenty of documentary evidence highlighting Margaret Thatcher’s repeated attempts to free Nelson Mandela, working through diplomatic channels – rather than just protesting outside the embassy. The Anti-Apatheid Movement specifically expressed their gratitude to her for her efforts…

Many left-wingers, despite being told by people who were actually involved in the diplomacy, despite all the available historical documentary evidence and the clarity of statements by Nelson Mandela himself, still persist in claiming Margaret Thatcher supported apartheid. It goes beyond mere political propaganda.

It is not enough that they disagreed with her on the means to end apartheid, they have to demonise her and further justify their hatred of Maggie. It chimes with the truism that the right thinks that left-wingers are just wrong about human nature whereas the left think that right-wingers are wicked humans. They have an emotional need to believe this, for the left it is not a difference of political opinion, it is a clash between the righteous and the bad.

The belief that Maggie supported apartheid has nothing to do with reason or reality. They want to believe she and her allies supported the racist regime to galvanise their hatred. It is dishonest, the deception however is more about emotion than propaganda.

