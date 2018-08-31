Incoming DCMS SpAds from Industry

Politico are reporting that EE’s ‘Westminster link man’ Alexander Jackman and Finsbury PR’s (and formerly England Rugby’s) Lucy Noakes have joined DCMS as SpAds for Secretary of State Jeremy Wright. Their first task will be to raise his profile…
Shimon Samuels writes…
“We, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, consider you, Mr. Corbyn, a global danger! It is time for your resignation, so that you may then freely rant and rave in a vacuum against Jews/Zionists and for any other conspiracy theory. Only then, can the Labour Party be cleansed to serve, once again responsibly, as Her Majesty’s Opposition.”