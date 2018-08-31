Incoming DCMS SpAds from Industry

Politico are reporting that EE’s ‘Westminster link man’ Alexander Jackman and Finsbury PR’s (and formerly England Rugby’s) Lucy Noakes have joined DCMS as SpAds for Secretary of State Jeremy Wright. Their first task will be to raise his profile…

