Green Party Suspends Former Leadership Candidate

Former candidate for the deputy leadership of the Green Party, Aimee Challenor, has been suspended from the party pending an external investigation into the “circumstances and disclosures” relating to her father acting as her election agent, whilst facing charges for raping and abusing a child in his attic. David Challenor was last week found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison. The Green Party are stressing that “no fault is assumed or should be inferred” as a result of this suspension, as any assertion of fault could be prejudicial to due process.

Tags:
People:
August 31, 2018 at 4:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Shimon Samuels writes

“We, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, consider you, Mr. Corbyn, a global danger! It is time for your resignation, so that you may then freely rant and rave in a vacuum against Jews/Zionists and for any other conspiracy theory. Only then, can the Labour Party be cleansed to serve, once again responsibly, as Her Majesty’s Opposition.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’ Corbyn’s ‘Sinister Media Plans’
Hamas on Corbyn Hamas on Corbyn