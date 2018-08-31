Green Party Suspends Former Leadership Candidate

Former candidate for the deputy leadership of the Green Party, Aimee Challenor, has been suspended from the party pending an external investigation into the “circumstances and disclosures” relating to her father acting as her election agent, whilst facing charges for raping and abusing a child in his attic. David Challenor was last week found guilty and sentenced to 22 years in prison. The Green Party are stressing that “no fault is assumed or should be inferred” as a result of this suspension, as any assertion of fault could be prejudicial to due process.