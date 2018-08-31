Field To Fight Next Election As Independent

Speaking to TalkRADIO, Frank Field confirmed that if Labour do not select him, he intends to stand in the next election as an independent.

“There are 70,000 electors in Birkenhead, they are the sovereign body, they will decide who is the MP and I obviously wish to fight the seat next time as a Labour candidate, if not I will fight it as an Independent Labour candidate.

… They’re the body who will decide, not a tiny caucus of people in the Labour Party”

Will he really want to go through the punishing process of fighting the next election as an independent? In 2022, Field will be 80 years old…

