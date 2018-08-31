Field: I Am Considering Standing Down

Frank Field has told BBC News he is going to consider standing down as an MP altogether, after moving to sit as an independent over the anti-semitism, intolerance, nastiness, and intimidation in the Labour Party.

“Over the next few days that is clearly a question that I will have to think about… I will be in Birkenhead, people will be talking to me, coming up to me in the street to see whether they want me to have a by-election or not.”

If he does go, Momentum will have their first scalp. It won’t be the last…