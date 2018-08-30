Osborne’s Abuse Hypocrisy

Osborne’s front page leads with the revelation that Brexiteers are calling the Prime Minister a “traitor” and other MPs such as Anna Soubry have received abuse from some Brexiteers throwing insults such as “mad bint”, “witch” and “mentally ill.” Guido wonders why George Osborne’s paper glossed over the swathes of vile abuse from Remainers, and is reminded of a particularly violent and abusive sentiment expressed about the Prime Minister being “chopped up in bags” in a certain newspaper editor’s freezer.
Guido is saddened by abuse from any side, and invites remainers and brexiteers alike to join him tomorrow in #PositiveTwitterDay.