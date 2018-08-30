Corbyn’s Russian Cash Connection

New details from the Electoral Commission show that the Labour Party received Russian linked money.
Room One Limited, donated £12,500.00 to the Labour party in the second quarter of 2018. They own a 50% stake in a recently dissolved company Room One 360 Limited. The other 50 per cent was held by a Russian Technology company, EYEDENTITY360 who operate out of Tver in Western Russia. Both Room One Limited and Room One 360 Limited shared a Director and operated out of the same London Address.
Russian influence in the Corbynsphere is nothing new…