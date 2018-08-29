Time’s Up for Second Referendum

Bloomberg is reporting this morning that privately British and EU negotiating teams are saying that terms won’t be agreed until the middle of November. Something Guido has been hearing from government sources for some time. This will barely give parliament enough time to ratify the deal in the new year.

Given that it would take months to agree the terms of a second referendum – even if there were a majority for it in parliament – that means that the sands of time have run out for a second referendum. Cable, Chuka, Soubry, Lucas et al are wasting their time because they are out of time. The whole remainiac campaign is a futile impotent exercise…