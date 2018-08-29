Time’s Up for Second Referendum

Bloomberg is reporting this morning that privately British and EU negotiating teams are saying that terms won’t be agreed until the middle of November. Something Guido has been hearing from government sources for some time. This will barely give parliament enough time to ratify the deal in the new year.

Given that it would take months to agree the terms of a second referendum – even if there were a majority for it in parliament – that means that the sands of time have run out for a second referendum. Cable, Chuka, Soubry, Lucas et al are wasting their time because they are out of time. The whole remainiac campaign is a futile impotent exercise…

Tags:
August 29, 2018 at 9:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen