CCHQ Encouraging Associations to Reject New Membership Applications

In a confidential memo from Natalie Crosby-Jones, head of membership, circulated by CCHQ to local Tory organisers, they are encouraged to refuse membership to people joining “whose declared opinions or conduct shall, in their judgement, be inconsistent with the objects or financial well-being of the Association, or likely to bring the party into disrepute.”

A nervous CCHQ appears to be encouraging scepticism from associations towards new members. Arronophobia?



UPDATE: Arron Banks has just tweeted “I was a Tory member & donor up until 2013, I left over the referendum. For the party chairman Brandon Lewis to pick and choose the members they like seems a dangerous path. Many might think I’m more conservative than Anna Soubry.”