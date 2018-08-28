Theresa May Dancing In South Africa

Theresa May is getting stuck in on the first day of her visit to South Africa. Will any Labour MPs accuse her of cultural appropriation?
Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…
“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”