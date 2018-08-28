Damian Collins Spoke at Extremist Linked Event

Tory MP and DCMS Committee Chair Damian Collins was photographed over the weekend speaking in front of a banner for the Islamist sympathising group CAGE at a left wing festival.

Other banners appearing on stage at the festival included those for MEND, an organisation that MPs such as Anna Soubry have publicly distanced themselves from over claims that it engages in “dismissing terrorism” and promoting hostility towards Jews. CAGE are famed for calling Jihadi John “a beautiful, gentle young man”. Counter-extremist foundation Quilliam says both of these groups “clearly fall within the government’s definition of extremism.” Over compensating for allegations of Tory Islamaphobia?

