Runners & Riders Daily Mirror Political Editor

Guido hears the Daily Mirror are looking for a new political editor, with incumbent Andy Gregory set to join the Sunday Times as health editor Still the biggest selling left-of-centre paper in Britain, the paper has always been Corbyn sceptic. Could it really jump a generation and to the left with a new pol ed? As ever we bring you your runners and riders…

  • Ben Glaze: Tipped by insiders as the early favourite. Is he too well-liked by the Tories to run the red Mirror?
  • Keir Mudie: Sunday Mirror man, popular with Team Jezza, should be in with a strong shout.
  • Niall Sookoo: Former print and broadcast journalist, currently works in LOTO as an aide to Corbyn, rumoured to have been considering a jump back over the fence.
  • Jen Williams: Smashing it at the Manchester Evening News, move to the big time well overdue.
  • Kate Devlin: Top Lobby hack and Sunday Express de facto chief. Time for the Mirror to have a female pol-ed?
  • Steve Hawkes: Wants a pol ed job.
  • Matt Chorley: How would he handle the vast increase in readership?
  • Steve from Skwawkbox: Surely time for Steve to sell out and join the MSM to exploit his direct line into Corbyn’s office?

Good luck…

