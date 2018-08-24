Runners & Riders Daily Mirror Political Editor

Guido hears the Daily Mirror are looking for a new political editor, with incumbent Andy Gregory set to join the Sunday Times as health editor Still the biggest selling left-of-centre paper in Britain, the paper has always been Corbyn sceptic. Could it really jump a generation and to the left with a new pol ed? As ever we bring you your runners and riders…

Ben Glaze: Tipped by insiders as the early favourite. Is he too well-liked by the Tories to run the red Mirror?

Tipped by insiders as the early favourite. Keir Mudie: Sunday Mirror man, popular with Team Jezza, should be in with a strong shout.

Sunday Mirror man, popular with Team Jezza, should be in with a strong shout. Niall Sookoo: Former print and broadcast journalist, currently works in LOTO as an aide to Corbyn, rumoured to have been considering a jump back over the fence.

Former print and broadcast journalist, currently works in LOTO as an aide to Corbyn, rumoured to have been considering a jump back over the fence. Jen Williams: Smashing it at the Manchester Evening News, move to the big time well overdue.

Smashing it at the Manchester Evening News, move to the big time well overdue. Kate Devlin: Top Lobby hack and Sunday Express de facto chief. Time for the Mirror to have a female pol-ed?

Top Lobby hack and Sunday Express de facto chief. Steve Hawkes: Wants a pol ed job.

Wants a pol ed job. Matt Chorley: How would he handle the vast increase in readership?

How would he handle the vast increase in readership? Steve from Skwawkbox: Surely time for Steve to sell out and join the MSM to exploit his direct line into Corbyn’s office?

Good luck…