Labour Clear “Holocaust-Mongers” Candidate

Labour’s parliamentary candidate in the marginal seat of North Swindon Kate Linnegar has reportedly been let off, after an internal investigation concluded saying no further action will be taken.
Linnegar (who ran the Swindon People’s Assembly) had previously been forced to distance herself from a Swindon People’s Assembly Twitter account bearing her face which posted about the Rothschilds, Zion “scum” and “fake Jews”. Her own personal facebook account also defended suspended Labour activist Jackie Walker, and Hitler obsessive Ken Livingstone. She’s welcome back in Corbyn’s Labour Party…