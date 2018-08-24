Alex Salmond Reported To Police Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Alex Salmond had been reported to police over allegations he sexually assaulted two staff members whilst First Minister, with one incident allegedly occurring inside the First Minister’s official residence.

In a statement posted on twitter, the Russia Today presenter and former First Minister of the Scottish Government alleged that that he was “unlawfully” being subject to a complaints procedure that had been introduced “more than three years after I left office”. Consequently he is suing the Scottish Government conveniently meaning he is “bound to say nothing which would impinge on the Court proceedings”. He has rejected all the complaints against him, calling some “patently ridiculous”. His legal strategy seeks to to avoid the actual allegations being tested in open court…

Developing…

