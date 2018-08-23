Trump on the Hush Money Payments

Now we know for sure why Melania never smiles. At the end of the day will Trump voters really care that he paid off bimbos? America knew what they were getting from the thrice-married President…
Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…
“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”