Every year, August 23 marks Black Ribbon Day, a day of remembrance for the victims of Soviet communism and Nazi tyranny in Europe. It marks the anniversary of the 1939 Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, whereby Hitler and Stalin conspired to carve Europe into two twin totalitarian superpowers.

State collectivism in both its nationalist and internationalist forms waged unprecedented horror and misery on millions of people. From the concentration camps to the gulags, we will remember them…