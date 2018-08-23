Gavin’s Barmy Army Plans

Not a great day for Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, The Sun have absolutely gone to town on him and some of his more wacky ideas for defence on a budget. Chief among them his idea for pimped-up tractors armed with “really expensive guns” and disguising mobile missile defence ­systems as Coca-Cola lorries, converting commercial ferries into beach assault craft, and planning to launch his own medal.

When the paper of “our boys” turns on the “crackpot” Defence Secretary he is in trouble. Gavin can stop planning his premiership now and just concentrate on keeping his job…

Tags:
People:
August 23, 2018 at 9:56 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Hamas on Corbyn Hamas on Corbyn
Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka Fry, Hislop, Merton &Guardian All Mocked Burka
Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists Corbyn’s Home Pranked By Jewish Activists
Rowan Atkinson on Boris Rowan Atkinson on Boris