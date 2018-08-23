Gavin’s Barmy Army Plans

Not a great day for Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, The Sun have absolutely gone to town on him and some of his more wacky ideas for defence on a budget. Chief among them his idea for pimped-up tractors armed with “really expensive guns” and disguising mobile missile defence ­systems as Coca-Cola lorries, converting commercial ferries into beach assault craft, and planning to launch his own medal.

When the paper of “our boys” turns on the “crackpot” Defence Secretary he is in trouble. Gavin can stop planning his premiership now and just concentrate on keeping his job…