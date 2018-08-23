Corbyn Did What He Said He’d Never Do

Jeremy Corbyn speaking today in Edinburgh said that comparing Israel to the Nazis is “completely out of bounds.” Guido gently reminds him of when he appeared to do just that in 2013.

Perhaps forgetful Jeremy again misremembered that he hosted, opened, and spoke at an event on Holocaust Memorial Day in 2010, which was part of a UK tour called ‘Never Again for Anyone – Auschwitz to Gaza’. Corbyn has also compared Israel’s blockade of Gaza tothe siege of Leningrad and Stalingrad by Nazi Germany. Jezza has some cheek…

 

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

