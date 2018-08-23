Corbyn Did What He Said He’d Never Do

Jeremy Corbyn speaking today in Edinburgh said that comparing Israel to the Nazis is “completely out of bounds.” Guido gently reminds him of when he appeared to do just that in 2013.

Perhaps forgetful Jeremy again misremembered that he hosted, opened, and spoke at an event on Holocaust Memorial Day in 2010, which was part of a UK tour called ‘Never Again for Anyone – Auschwitz to Gaza’. Corbyn has also compared Israel’s blockade of Gaza to “the siege of Leningrad and Stalingrad“ by Nazi Germany. Jezza has some cheek…