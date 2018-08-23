Brexit Bad Boy Banks Joins Tories

Top trolling. To be fair he was a Tory branch chairman back in the day. It will be interesting to see if he is anathema to Tory leadership hopefuls or not…

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

