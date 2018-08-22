Labour Was Responsible for Half of Windrush Removals

A courtesy letter sent from Home Secretary Sajid Javid to the Home Affairs Select Committee Chair, Yvette Cooper outlining the mistakes of the Home Office over Windrush has mysteriously been leaked to the Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman, who has selectively quoted from it in an article published last night.

The coverage glossed over one of the most striking parts of Sajid’s letter – the revelation that half of the 164 Windrush removals and detentions began under Labour between 2002 and 2010 – when David Blunkett, Charles Clarke, John Reid, Jacqui Smith, and Alan Johnson were Home Secretaries. Amelia Gentlemen, who often writes Guardian stories which are flattering to Yvette Cooper, neglects to report this part of the story. Will Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott be personally apologising on behalf of the Labour Party for their historic policy towards the Windrush generation?

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

