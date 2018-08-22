Labour Out-Raises Tories

Labour raised more money than the Tories and the Lib Dem’s combined in 2017, raking in almost £56 million, new figures from the Electoral Commission reveal.

According to the Electoral Commission’s recent records, last year Labour hauled in the largest amount of cash ever raised by a political party in a single year. Having a membership 5 times the size of the Conservatives is beginning to tell financially, Tory income from their 97,403 members dropped from £1.4 6million to £835,000 in a year, the same year in which Labour got £16 million from members. Tory donors have had more than enough of Theresa May.

Labour also spent £10 million more than the Tories…

UPDATE: An eagle-eyed co-conspirator spots that Tory legacies were up from £300,000 to £1.7 million, meaning that they made twice as much from dead Tories as their living members. For CCHQ their members are actually worth more dead than alive..

UPDATE II: Apparently CCHQ only retains a nominal £5 levy from each standard membership subscription. £20 goes to the local party and thus does not appear on CCHQ’s accounts. Which would mean that total membership income – based on the 97,403 figure given for membership – was more like £2 million.