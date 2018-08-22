‘Cash Strapped’ Councils Order New Bentleys

Research by the Taxpayer’s Alliance has found that three UK councils have bought luxury top-of-the range Bentleys for their mayors. Lucky mayors Councillor Alex Black (Lord Mayor of Chester), Councillor Lesley Smetham (Mayor of Cheshire East), and Councillor Marie-Therese Rossi (Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) get to swan around in the opulent vehicles, which sell from at least £132,800. Lucky them.

Other luxury cars used by councils’ mayors include the Audi A8 (from £69,415), BMW 7 (from £63,040), Jaguar XJ (from £62,360), Mercedes S class (from £70,470) and the Lexus RX (from £48,655). Don’t let your council tell you there’s no room to make savings…