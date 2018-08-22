‘Cash Strapped’ Councils Order New Bentleys

Research by the Taxpayer’s Alliance has found that three UK councils have bought luxury top-of-the range Bentleys for their mayors. Lucky mayors Councillor Alex Black (Lord Mayor of Chester), Councillor Lesley Smetham (Mayor of Cheshire East), and Councillor Marie-Therese Rossi (Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) get to swan around in the opulent vehicles, which sell from at least £132,800. Lucky them.

Other luxury cars used by councils’ mayors include the Audi A8 (from £69,415), BMW 7 (from £63,040), Jaguar XJ (from £62,360), Mercedes S class (from £70,470) and the Lexus RX (from £48,655). Don’t let your council tell you there’s no room to make savings…

August 22, 2018 at 4:10 pm



Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

