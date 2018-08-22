Brexit: The Video Game

Bloomberg have decided to spare no expense on a video game to simulate Brexit. The graphics are rudimentary but the game play involves making decisions that result in repeatedly going round and round in circles. So at least that is realistic…

August 22, 2018 at 9:00 am



Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

