Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week

Remainer’s favourite loopy Twitter lord, Andrew Adonis has found himself in a twitter bitch fight with wet Tory Tom Tugendhat. After referring to Tugendhat in a tweet as ‘dripping’ (without even the courtesy of tagging him – very bad twitter etiquette), Tugendhat slapped back with ‘you’re just another troll’, before seeing Adonis off with a final rhetorical soccer punch. Worth reading the sharp exchange in full below…
Do you insult everyone who disagrees with you? Unusual technique you seem to have adopted the style you claim to hate. If you had a hint of courage you would at least tag those you insult but hey, you’re just another troll.
— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) August 21, 2018
If you had stood for a single elected office or done anything other than accept the generous baubles of a questionable government you may be worth listening to. You have done nothing and opted instead to snipe from the sidelines like an ermine-clad troll.
— Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) August 21, 2018