Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week

Remainer’s favourite loopy Twitter lord, Andrew Adonis has found himself in a twitter bitch fight with wet Tory Tom Tugendhat. After referring to Tugendhat in a tweet as ‘dripping’ (without even the courtesy of tagging him – very bad twitter etiquette), Tugendhat slapped back with ‘you’re just another troll’, before seeing Adonis off with a final rhetorical soccer punch. Worth reading the sharp exchange in full below…

Do you insult everyone who disagrees with you? Unusual technique you seem to have adopted the style you claim to hate. If you had a hint of courage you would at least tag those you insult but hey, you’re just another troll. — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) August 21, 2018