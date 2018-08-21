Shadow Minister’s Bizarre Chicken Rant

Shadow Cabinet member Dawn Butler has been ratio’d for her bizarre rant against Jamie Oliver’s jerk rice. “Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop.” Guido appreciates a bit of Jamie Oliver bashing but this is beyond the pale.

Last night Tory deputy chair James Cleverly took Butler apart in a devastating thread highlighting how “We have always copied and absorbed elements from other cultures, it is a defining feature of British culture.”

Britain is a nation built on cultural appropriation. From the Romans to the Angles and Saxons, Normans, Vikings, and everyone else since.