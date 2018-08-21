Shadow Minister’s Bizarre Chicken Rant

Shadow Cabinet member Dawn Butler has been ratio’d for her bizarre rant against Jamie Oliver’s jerk rice. “Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop.” Guido appreciates a bit of Jamie Oliver bashing but this is beyond the pale.

Last night Tory deputy chair James Cleverly took Butler apart in a devastating thread highlighting how “We have always copied and absorbed elements from other cultures, it is a defining feature of British culture.”

Britain is a nation built on cultural appropriation. From the Romans to the Angles and Saxons, Normans, Vikings, and everyone else since.

Quote of the Day

Paul Goodman as sagacious as ever on Arron’s entryism…

“… one must watch for former UKIP donors and a very few left-of-Party-centre MPs propping each other up, like drunks at the end of a pub crawl. It suits the former to claim the power to organise a programme of mass infiltration. It suits the latter to react by complaining about extremist entryism. The rest of us should keep a cool head.”

