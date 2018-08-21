Morning Star Reveals Corbyn’s “Forgetfulness” is Extensive

Tory MP Mark Francois has made a formal complaint to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards regarding undeclared trips by Jeremy Corbyn based on his – or more likely some lucky researcher – trawling through back copies of the Morning Star. To forget one or two over the years would be unfortunate. To forget to declare this many is suspicous;

13 March 2014 — Morocco. Mr Corbyn visited Morocco with War on Want.

3 June 2012 – Greece. Mr Corbyn says he visited Alexis Tsipras and attended a rally.

7 December 2011 – Germany. Mr Corbyn attended a Conference organised by Protesters against Petersberg II and the No to NATO Network.

25 August 201 l – Mexico. Mr Corbyn attended a Special Congress of the Democratic Revolutionary Party in Mexico.

28 February 2011 — Tunisia. Mr Corbyn visited Tunis where is ﬁrst port of call was a ‘joyous rally celebrating the release of prisoners’.

11 February 2011 – Lebanon. Mr Corbyn attended a delegation to commemorate the massacres at Sabra and Shatila.

November 2010 — Israel. Mr Corbyn visited the West Bank and Israel with a delegation from Middle East Monitor.

2 May 2007 – Austria. Mr Corbyn attended a conference on the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in Vienna.

10 January 2007 – Israel and Palestine. Mr Corbyn visited Palestine and Jerusalem.

Who knew the Morning Star could be so informative? He’ll no doubt just get a slap on the wrist…