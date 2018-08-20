McDonnell Attacks Sacked Workers for Collectively Organising

John McDonnell – who usually enjoys a chance for sacked workers to reminisce about the old days – has sent out a press release condemning as “sickening”a reunion of former employees of the collapsed Lehman Brothers investment bank. The Shadow Chancellor claims the 10-year anniversary reunion of employees of the collapsed investment bank

“is absolutely sickening after a decade of people suffering austerity. It’s particularly disgraceful in the context of all the people who lost their jobs… People will be absolutely disgusted about this unacceptable and highly inappropriate gathering.”



Alastair Darling rightly points out “of all the problems we face today, frankly a bunch of people having a glass of wine is the least of them.” So why is McDonnell making a hullaballoo about it? Because (a) it is still silly season (b) he just likes to rant about bankers. It falls to Guido to point out that the first people to lose their jobs because of the collapse of Lehman Brothers were the employees…