Former Gove SpAd Henry de Zoete and his business partner Will Hodson secured £120,000 from the dragons of Dragon’s Den for their new “energy auto-switching service” Look After My Bills, in the best equity deal in the programme’s history. It is a clever innovation, which will automate competitive pressure…

De Zoete and Hodson received £120,000 for just 3% of their business – giving it a £4 million valuation – after receiving offers from all the dragons. Maybe they could do with de Zoete in DExEU…