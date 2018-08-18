Saturday 7-Up

This week 223,046 visitors visited 666,057 times viewing 1,017,224 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:

You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

August 18, 2018 at 7:00 am



Quote of the Day

Rowan Atkinson tells The Times

“All jokes about religion cause offence, so it’s pointless apologising for them. You should really only apologise for a bad joke. On that basis, no apology is required.”

