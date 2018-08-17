TRG vs Leave.EU

The wet Tory Reform Group is trying to weaponise an attention seeking Leave.EU tweet implying 10,000 of its ‘members’ have joined the Tories. The remainers at the TRG see it as a useful recruitment tool for themselves…

Guido would advise that anyone falling for the TRG/Leave.EU spin should take a look at the full list of things Arron Banks has promised that never happened:

Judicial review of EU referendum designation

BPopLive

Hollywood movie about Brexit

Invoicing UKIP £200,000

Patriotic Alliance

Clacton candidacy

Pirate radio station in Clacton

Fielding candidates to oust 100 MPs

Draining the Swamp at the next election.

Bankrolling the Andrea Leadsom leadership campaign

Suing Vote Leave’s CEO Matthew Elliott

Buying Guido lunch

What Leave.EU has managed to do once again is give ammunition to the ultra-remainers trying to stop Brexit. Anyone indulging him is either an idiot or a remainer.