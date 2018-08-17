London Crime Up By 6% in a Month

Sadiq Khan needs to get a grip on London crime. July saw reported incidents rise by 6% on the previous month and last night a currently very unimpressed member of the Guy Newsroom’s phone was swiped by masked cycling thug and another had his bike stolen on Monday. What is going on and why isn’t the Mayor doing anything about it?

UPDATE: To people complaining on Twitter about seasonal variation, the first July of Sadiq Khan’s mayoralty saw 68,235 incidents. This July saw 74,487. A rise of 9.2% since he took office…

